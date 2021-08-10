Fly-pasts across island bring cheer to residents

Singaporeans, many of them dressed in red and white, showed up in small groups across the island yesterday to catch this year's National Day fly-pasts.

Chinook helicopters and F-15SG fighter jets put on the display across Singapore from about 9.50am.

The Chinooks, each escorted by a pair of Apache helicopters, carried the Singapore flag. Fighter jets flew in formation at over 600kmh.

People showed up at vantage points in the city and elsewhere to get a good view of the show.

Staff nurse Halifah Anapi, 54, cycled to Marina Barrage from Tanjong Rhu with her husband and daughter, arriving at around 8am.

"The parade is usually in the evenings. But as it is in the morning this time, we thought it might be less crowded," she said. "If there are fireworks in the evening for the Aug 21 parade, we might come out to watch it."

She added: "I'm happy to celebrate National Day. As a healthcare worker, I'd say Singapore has been managing the Covid-19 situation very well - keep it up, Singapore!"

At Marina Barrage, about 150 people were seen on the roof, with groups spaced apart for social distancing.

Others showed up near the Padang, the site of Singapore's first National Day Parade in 1966.

Mr Maria Santha Monise Amalkumar, 36, an Indian national who works as a site coordinator, was walking around the Padang to catch the sights.

"I'm a foreign worker but I love Singapore. I'm very proud to be here," he said.

"I came at 7.30am. I'm not meeting my friends later because we can't gather today, but I'll be going home to watch the parade."

The Padang was closed to the public. But in the area around the field, emptier than usual, there were about 50 people, spaced apart, with some holding cameras ready to capture the fly-past there. Many wore masks with Singapore's lion head symbol printed on them.

People also gathered on the 47th floor rooftop garden of Skyville@ Dawson, a Housing Board development in Queenstown. Several families from around the area were there with their young children.

Dawson resident and secondary school teacher Sultan Shaheed, 43, was on the rooftop with his three-year-old son Aamir Eshan.

"My son loves the planes. I took him up here last year as one of the pilots was my former student, but now it is becoming a habit (to watch the fly-past from the roof)," he said.

The heartland fly-pasts were organised for the second year in a row to bring cheer to residents while Singapore continues to weather the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were two flag parties. One covered the eastern coastline, passing by East Coast, Changi, Pasir Ris, Bedok, Punggol and Khatib. The other flew across the western areas, covering West Coast, Jurong, Bukit Panjang, Bukit Timah and Choa Chu Kang.