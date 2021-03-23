Flash floods hit western Singapore, some roads impassable

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain in the afternoon on Tuesday (March 23) caused flash floods which rendered some roads in western Singapore unpassable.

At about 5.30pm on Tuesday, national water agency PUB said on Facebook that flash floods had occurred in Boon Lay Way and Corporation Road, and Enterprise Road in Jurong West.

It added that its quick-response team had been deployed to the affected sites for assistance.

At about 5.40pm, bus operator SBS tweeted that bus service 252 was being diverted from Enterprise Road, skipping nine bus stops, due to the flooding.

Earlier at about 4pm the National Environment Agency (NEA) had tweeted a heavy rain warning, saying that moderate to heavy thundery showers were to be expected over many areas of the country between 4.15pm and 4.45pm.

While most of the flooding had abated by about 6pm, NEA's 5.33pm update on Twitter stated that occasional showers were to be expected overnight on Tuesday and that there would be thundery rain again on Wednesday over many areas in the afternoon.