Five groups aim to raise $10m in a month for Lee Kuan Yew Centennial Fund

SINGAPORE – To groom the next generation of leaders, five business chambers and associations representing the races of Singapore have, for the first time, teamed up to raise $10 million in less than a month.

The money will go towards the Lee Kuan Yew Centennial Fund, which supports scholarships, bursaries and programmes to develop young leaders here.

The fund-raising initiative launched on Thursday is spearheaded by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI), the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SMCCI), the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), and the Eurasian Association (EAS).

The diverse groups have made common cause by pledging collective support for the fund. Over the next month, they will reach out to their networks of members, schools, trade associations and community partners, with the aim of galvanising Singaporeans to donate to the fund and sign signature books placed at their venues.

The initiative will continue until Sept 15, after which the donations and signatures will be presented at a ceremony to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, organisers said at a press conference held at the SCCCI building in Hill Street. The late Mr Lee’s birthday was on Sept 16.

Noting that racial harmony was one of the key values that Mr Lee upheld, SFCCA president Thomas Chua said he hopes the community effort, which involves the different races, will show Singapore and the world the Republic’s unity.

SCCCI president Kho Choon Keng said: “Whether it is signing on the signature books or donating, it is also the intent of our initiative to bring to Singaporeans’ minds, particularly the next generation, Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s contributions, his values, beliefs and principles that are still relevant for Singapore’s present and the future.”

It is the chamber’s firm belief that developing and nurturing Singapore’s youth and next generation is a very impactful investment that will reap significant returns, he added.

The Lee Kuan Yew Centennial Fund was launched by DPM Wong in May to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the late Mr Lee. Set up by business leaders, $82.3 million worth of donations had been collected as of May. It is managed by the Ministry of Education under its Education Fund.

SMCCI deputy president Azhar Othman said he is confident that with organisers’ combined effort, the $10 million target will not only be met, but exceeded.

He said SMCCI is reaching out to Malay-Muslim organisations to gather support.

“Our vision for the future of Singapore is one of innovation, progress and inclusivity,” he said. “The fund aligns perfectly with this vision.”

SICCI chairman Neil Parekh noted that the Indian business community had benefited from Mr Lee’s focus on the values of meritocracy and multiculturalism, and that this effort is a small but significant way to thank Singapore’s founding prime minister on his 100th birthday.

“The chamber and its members are grateful for Mr Lee’s vision and leadership in building Singapore into a thriving economic hub,” he said.

Mr Vincent Schoon, who is first vice-president of EAS, said the association has a database of about 5,000 members. Donation boxes and signature books will be placed at its upcoming events.

“Our community may be small, but when it comes to rallying support for causes like this, Eurasians from all walks of life will step up to chip in.”