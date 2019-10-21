Fake police website phishing for confidential info resurfaces after 9 months

SINGAPORE - A website pretending to be the official Singapore Police Force website has re-emerged, the police warned on Monday (Oct 21).

In January, the police warned of an impersonation scam in the form of a fake SPF website designed to trick people into providing their personal and financial information.

On Monday, the police repeated their warning, saying that several victims have been directed to a fake police website after receiving calls from scammers.

In the calls, the scammers claimed that the victims were suspected of involvement in criminal activities such as money laundering. The victims were then directed to the fake website where they were told to provide information like credit card details and Internet banking passwordsfor investigation purposes.

The police said that the official police website is www.police.gov.sg, and advised members of the public to ignore suspicious calls and instructions to remit or transfer money.

Giving out personal information such as bank details over the phone or on an unverified website can lead to monetary losses, the police added.

Those with information related to such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit a form online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

There is also an anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688.

To receive up-to-date messages on scams, members of the public can join the "let's fight scams' campaign at www.scamalert.sg/fight