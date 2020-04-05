Coronavirus: Extra wage support as Singapore prepares for activity slowdown

The Jobs Support Scheme will be further enhanced and foreign worker levies waived for April, as part of measures to further help businesses this month, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Mr Heng said in a Facebook post yesterday that significantly stricter measures announced on Friday to combat the coronavirus pandemic will mean greater disruption and costs for businesses.

All schools and most workplaces, except for those in essential services and key economic sectors like transport, food and healthcare, will close for one month from Tuesday as a "circuit breaker" to curb the spike in local Covid-19 cases.

Activities like construction will be halted, except for critical infrastructure and emergency repairs.

As of noon yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 75 more Covid-19 cases - six imported and 69 local. Of the local cases, 40 were linked to clusters and 29 are currently unlinked.

An additional four clusters were identified yesterday - three foreign worker dormitories and an events venue in Tanjong Katong Complex.

Singapore has seen 1,189 cases. There have been six deaths, the latest being an 88-year-old man who died yesterday morning. Twenty-six are currently in critical condition.

Mr Heng said the "painful but necessary" measures are being taken to protect lives, and gave the assurance that the Government is equally committed to protecting jobs and livelihoods. "Many businesses are looking at your cash flow and working out alternative arrangements over the weekend. I understand your worries," he said.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, said he is working with the team at the ministry and other agencies to increase support for businesses during the period when the latest measures are in force - till May 4. He will announce details in Parliament tomorrow.

The additional help includes boosting the Jobs Support Scheme beyond enhancements announced in the supplementary budget on March 26, which would give firms between 25 per cent and 75 per cent of the first $4,600 of monthly wages of local workers until the year end.

Mr Heng also said the Government will pass legislation in Parliament on Tuesday to ensure that property tax rebates are passed on to tenants.

He hoped firms could hold on to workers, and resume activities once the circuit breaker is lifted.

Yesterday, additional moves such as the closure of all public libraries from Tuesday, and the suspension of Electronic Road Pricing charges at all gantries from Monday were announced. Courts will also hear only essential and urgent matters.

From 11.59pm today, people returning from Asean countries, France, India and Switzerland - who already have to serve 14-day stay-home notices, will need to do so at dedicated facilities, as is required for returnees from Britain and the United States. MOH said this is to protect Singaporeans and further ringfence the risk of transmission from imported cases.

Meanwhile, some Singaporeans were seen buying more groceries yesterday but there was little sign of panic buying at supermarkets.

Hawkers interviewed expressed concern that there could be a drop in takeaways, once workplaces shut and more stay at home. As part of the latest stepped-up measures, only takeaway or delivery orders will be allowed at food establishments for a month starting Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Westlite Papan foreign worker dorm after a dialogue with its residents yesterday, Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran acknowledged Singaporeans' concerns.

He said: "Staying home, going out only if it is essential, and... wearing one of these reusable masks we are distributing - these are basic steps that we can undertake to contribute to this larger national effort."