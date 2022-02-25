Exam results, CCAs and Budget memes: What politicians are talking about

Results for the national A-level exams were released on Tuesday (Feb 22), which saw some politicians post messages to students to share in their accomplishments and soothe any disappointment.

One post that stood out was by Senior Parliamentary Secretary at the Ministry of Transport Baey Yam Keng.

Accompanying an image of A-level results that boasted four As and a B3 grade for General Paper, he initially uploaded the caption: "No one is perfect. I also wished I obtained better results for my A levels."

Netizens had mixed reactions to this, with some expressing confusion at how much better he could have done and if this was a "humble-brag".

Mr Baey updated his post shortly after to clarify that even though they were considered good results, he was "aiming for better or perfection".

"Looking back today after many years, my grades did help me get a scholarship. Otherwise, I wouldn't have been able to do my degree overseas. Other than that, I don't think they mattered much in my life," he said in the second version of his caption.