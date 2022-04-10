Singaporean ex-actor Ix Shen returns to war-torn Ukraine to help with humanitarian aid

SINGAPORE - Former Singaporean actor Ix Shen has returned to Ukraine to help with humanitarian aid as part of a volunteer group.

The 50-year-old previously left his home in Ukraine for Poland last month after Russia invaded the country. He had been living in the capital city of Kyiv with his Ukrainian wife for four months.

The couple fled Kyiv as the Russian attacks intensified, and Mr Shen posted on Instagram after reaching Poland to reassure his followers that he was safe.

In an Instagram video posted last Friday (April 8), he said that he now resides in a safe place in Ukraine but did not reveal his exact location because of security reasons.

"(The volunteers) stock up the supplies into the vehicle, we drive across the border and we distribute them in different centres," he added.