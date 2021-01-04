Ex-RP members and others form new political party

Former Reform Party (RP) chairman Andy Zhu has formed a new political party, along with seven other former RP members including former treasurer Noraini Yunus.

The 11-member Singapore United Party (SUP) was registered as a society on Dec 24, a notice in the Government Gazette shows.

The move has revived talk of conflict within the RP, which is led by Mr Kenneth Jeyaretnam.

Last August, Mr Zhu and Ms Noraini were not reappointed to the Central Executive Committee (CEC) following unspecified allegations, including from Mr Jeyaretnam, that Mr Zhu had made changes to the party's payment methods without official approval.

Mr Zhu said then that his suspension before allegations against him had been resolved was unfair.

He also disputed Mr Jeyaretnam's claim that the entire CEC had been unanimous in his and Ms Noraini's suspensions.

However, Mr Zhu, 38, who had been party chairman for nine years before he was removed, told The Straits Times that all parties involved had moved on from the episode and that the SUP is not a breakaway faction of the RP.

"It is common for people to leave and join (political parties). Since I've been in RP for so many years, the people I know are mostly from RP, so it is reasonable that many of the members in SUP have links to RP," said Mr Zhu, who will lead SUP as its secretary-general.

"We are not a party that has split from RP, we are just a group of like-minded people coming together," he added yesterday.

Most of the new party's members used to be in the RP, including two of Mr Zhu's running mates in Ang Mo Kio GRC in last year's general election - Mr Darren Soh and Ms Noraini. The RP team won 28.09 per cent of the vote against the People's Action Party team led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The only three members with no former ties to the RP are Ms Joyce Tan, a former Singapore Democratic Party member; Mr Choo Zin Chye, who is Mr Zhu's father; and Mr Kenneth Zhang.

Mr Zhu, who owns a food and beverage business, said the party hopes to address bread-and-butter issues, among other things, though it is still developing its manifesto.

"Some of our focus areas would include the Central Provident Fund system, housing, education, and healthcare benefits...

"From my past experiences walking the ground in Ang Mo Kio and West Coast, residents there are much more concerned about such bread-and-butter issues, and I hope to better understand residents' needs... and make their voices ahead," said Mr Zhu, who also contested West Coast GRC in 2011 and 2015 as an RP candidate.

Ms Tan, who is the SUP's chairman, said the party hopes to offer alternative policy proposals.

"My utmost concern is for SUP to be (seen as) credible in the public's eyes," said the 35-year-old, who works in communications.

Criminal defence lawyer Charles Yeo, who contested Ang Mo Kio GRC alongside Mr Zhu and replaced him as party chairman last August, declined to comment when contacted, saying that the party will put up a statement on the matter soon.

The Straits Times has contacted Mr Jeyaretnam for comment.