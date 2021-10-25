Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Oct 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Oct 25.
74% of those given wrong Covid-19 vaccine dose at Bukit Merah Polyclinic have received replacement
MOH said the initial reduced dose was unlikely to cause any adverse reactions.
Gan Kim Yong explains 5-person dining in rule for Bloomberg forum, stresses event's importance for S'pore
The forum will be held from Nov 16 to 19, and is expected to draw more than 300 participants from 51 countries.
Fullerton Health vendor's server hacked; personal details of customers sold online
The data was hawked on hacking forums from Oct 11, but checks by ST showed the hackers took down the sale posts on Oct 22.
Singapore plans to import 30% of energy from low-carbon sources by 2035
The move will allow the Republic to tap sources such as wind energy and hydropower in other countries.
10 months' jail, 3 strokes of the cane for SMU student who molested woman in classroom
The two had met for a study session in an SMU classroom around 1am on Jan 8, 2019.
Malaysia Health Minister says he spoke to Ong Ye Kung about easing travel restrictions
"Both sides are working to finalise more open and convenient travel arrangements," said Khairy Jamaluddin in a tweet.
Justin Lee is fifth Nanyang Poly student caught in LSD trap over a two-year period
Those who breach the poly's student code of conduct will face appropriate sanctions, says an NYP spokesman.
President Xi hits out at US-led international order, lauds China's global contributions
International rules cannot be dictated by any single country or bloc, Xinhua quoted him as saying.
Invisible but essential: The cleaners disinfecting areas visited by Covid-19 cases
They spray, wipe and scrub nearly every surface of an affected area to make sure the place is safe for workers or patrons to return.
Ng Yu Zhi back in court, faces 18 new charges over billion-dollar nickel trading scheme that involved high profile investors
The new charges bring the total number to 69, including those for forgery and criminal breach of trust.