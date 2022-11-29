Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 29

Parliament repeals Section 377A, endorses amendments protecting definition of marriage

93 MPs voted in favour of the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, following a 10-hour debate over two days.

Insurance body’s proposals for gig workers could result in unequal work injury payouts: Koh Poh Koon

Tapping existing private insurance products to provide the same level of coverage for gig workers as employees here will also lead to higher business costs, he said.

askST: Can I catch Covid-19 days after getting my booster jab?

While uncommon, it is not surprising as antibody levels take several days to rise after vaccination, say experts.

Fugitive lawyer Charles Yeo appears in court via video call, is convicted of contempt

No mention was made of the outstanding warrant of arrest issued against him on Aug 3 by a district judge.

Two more workplace deaths, with one falling into the sea and another falling from height

There have been 42 workplace fatalities so far in 2022, the highest death toll in the last four years.

S'pore's semiconductor firms in for rough ride as industry sits on stockpiles of unused chips

Most analysts believe the inventory glut will clear only some time in the second half of 2023.

China to ramp up Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly

China’s low vaccination rates, particularly among the older population, have long been seen as prolonging Beijing’s no-tolerance approach to Covid-19.

PM Anwar pleads for support from Malaysia's powerful civil service

The reformist prime minister faces an uphill task to win over the traditionally pro-establishment workforce.

RSAF officer accused of molesting woman in university dorm offered bail after IMH remand

Details about Neo Aik Chiao’s mental condition were not disclosed in court.

Kiss92 DJ Charmaine Yee’s Colombian boyfriend proposed to her twice on their holiday

The couple have been dating for a year and a half and plan to get married in 2023.

