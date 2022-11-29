Insurance body’s proposals for gig workers could result in unequal work injury payouts: Koh Poh Koon

SINGAPORE - Insurers should not be the final arbiter of work injury claim disputes as this does not ensure fairness for gig workers and the platform companies that hire them, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon on Tuesday.

Tapping existing private insurance products to provide the same level of coverage for gig workers as employees here will also lead to higher business costs, he told Parliament, as he rejected suggestions from the General Insurance Association of Singapore (GIA) that tweaks to current solutions can offer protections on a par with the Work Injury Compensation Act (Wica).

“If it was so viable, why didn’t the insurers and the platform companies suggest this earlier when there were workers who were injured (or died) while on the job?” he asked, echoing a question posed by Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) on the issue.

“Given the confidence that GIA has on the efficiency of existing products and policies... I would suggest that GIA members work closely with platform companies to offer financial protection and compensation for these workers at the level of Wica as soon as possible - by the first quarter of next year, hopefully - using their existing products while maintaining the cost of premiums at parity with Wica insurance products,” Dr Koh said.

“This will provide better coverage for workers in the interim and keep costs manageable for platform companies and consumers, while we work on the implementation details of Wica for this group of workers,” he added.

Dr Tan had asked about a Nov 23 statement issued by GIA after the Government accepted an advisory committee’s recommendations on ways to better protect the 73,200 private-hire drivers, cabbies and food delivery workers here who use digital platforms for income.

One of the proposals is to extend the Wica regime to these platform workers, so they get basic insurance coverage for workplace injuries regardless of the number of hours they have worked or how many platforms they are working for.

This is expected to kick in by 2024 at the earliest, and the coverage a worker gets will be based on the earnings from all the platforms that he or she has worked for in the sector.

GIA, whose members include Chubb, Etiqa and Income Insurance, said in response to the committee’s proposal that platform workers could be similarly protected using a combination of MediShield Life, which covers medical expenses, prolonged medical leave insurance and group personal accident insurance.

“We firmly believe that financial protection for platform workers can be efficiently achieved through these existing solutions compared with the Wica-based solution,” GIA chief executive Ho Kai Weng had said, adding that the industry body’s proposals would provide a wider scope of protection, reduce the effort needed to compute and make claims, and reduce disputes about whether a worker was hurt while on the job or not.

Dr Koh on Tuesday rebutted these arguments.

He said insurers had told the advisory committee that offering prolonged medical leave insurance and group personal accident insurance at the same level as Wica would result in higher insurance premiums for platform companies, which contradicts GIA’s statement.

Dr Koh also said there is no reason why platform workers should rely on MediShield Life, which is paid for using the workers’ own MediSave, if they suffer a work injury.

“GIA’s suggestion is essentially asking platform workers to pay for their own medical expenses,” he added.