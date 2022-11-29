Singapore’s semiconductor firms in for rough ride as industry sits on stockpiles of unused chips

Singapore supplies 11 per cent of the world’s semiconductors and 20 per cent of chip-making equipment. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
SINGAPORE - Singapore’s semiconductor industry is headed for a rough patch as the unprecedented rise in consumer demand for electronic goods of the past two years falls victim to surging inflation and slowing economic growth worldwide, leaving the industry sitting on stockpiles of unused chips.

Most analysts believe that the decline in global semiconductor sales that started in the third quarter may persist for a few more quarters, and the inventory glut will only clear sometime in the second half of 2023.

