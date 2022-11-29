Two more workplace deaths, with one falling into the sea and one falling from height

SINGAPORE - An Indian national who fell into the sea off Jurong Island while working, and an elderly Singaporean worker carrying out cleaning services are the latest fatalities in a year which has seen a record number of workplace deaths.

The two incidents happened within a day of each other, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Indian national was conducting scaffolding works at the Singapore Refining Company, which is at 1 Merlimau Road, at around 11am on Nov 25 when he fell into the sea off Jurong Island.

His body was retrieved the same day.

MOM said it is investigating the accident and has issued a stop work order to the employer, Plant General Services, to stop scaffolding operations at the piers.

It added that those working near the sea or large water bodies need proper fall protection measures, along with a response plan for emergencies.

In the other incident, a 69- year-old Singaporean was carrying out cleaning services at a vacated unit at the Hilltops Condominium, which is at 99 Cairnhill Circle, on Nov 26 at around 6pm when he fell from height.

He was cleaning the external window panes when he fell from about nine metres and landed on the ground below.

The worker, who was employed by Home Cleanz Cleaning and Laundry Services, was not wearing personal fall protection equipment at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

MOM, which is investigating the accident, has instructed the employer to stop all work-at-height activities.

The ministry said as a safety measure, window cleaning should be carried out from within a room or place where there is no risk of falling.

It added that if this is not possible, cleaners must be effectively protected by fall appropriate equipment.

There have been 42 workplace fatalities recorded in 2022 to date, the highest death toll over the last four years.

There were 37 workplace fatalities in 2021, 30 in 2020, and 39 deaths in 2019.