Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Nov 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Nov 23.

Around 5,000 HDB flats to be built in Mount Pleasant; first BTO project for sale within next 5 years

The design of the new estate will take inspiration from the heritage and nature in the area, said Minister Desmond Lee.

Six police buildings in and around Old Police Academy to be proposed for conservation

Four of them lie within a future HDB estate on the site, while two are just beyond the boundary of the new estate.

Buzz returns as hawker centres, coffee shops open to groups of 5

Hawkers ST spoke to saw more life on Tuesday morning compared with the weeks before.

New forms of tribalism can take root and affect politics in S'pore: Lawrence Wong

Culture wars that began in the West have already created new forms of identity politics here, said Mr Wong.

Get free masks in vending machines from Jan 10-23 next year

This will be the sixth nationwide mask distribution exercise to help protect residents against Covid-19.

A hug meant so much to Colin and Joseph Schooling

The Olympic swimming champion remembers his dad saying this: "Son, if I had pushed you too hard all these years, I'm sorry".

Bus drivers discharge M. Ravi from SBS Transit lawsuit, saying he let them down

The 13 bus drivers were "very embarrassed" by their lawyer's behaviour during a hearing on Monday.

S'pore overall inflation rises to 3.2% in October, highest in more than 8 years

Core inflation, which better captures the underlying trend in consumer prices, rose to 1.5% last month, highest in nearly three years.

High tech helpers in Singapore for people with disabilities

These include Android phones that users can navigate through facial gestures like raising an eyebrow.

Return of the road warrior: Be patient with Changi Airport and other tips for business travel

It also pays to shop around for your Covid-19 pre-departure tests before leaving Singapore.

