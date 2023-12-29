Esso, Shell stations to close temporarily on Dec 31 and Jan 1 for GST system updates

SINGAPORE – Petrol stations run by Esso Singapore and Shell will be closed for about an hour on Dec 31 and Jan 1, to update their systems to reflect the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate of 9 per cent.

Esso Singapore said in a Dec 29 Facebook post that its stations will be closed in batches from 11.30pm on Dec 31, to 1.30am on Jan 1.

It provided a list of 29 stations that will remain open from 11.30pm to 12.30am, including those at Bedok South, Jurong West and Woodlands Avenue 1.

Thirty Esso stations will remain open from 12.30am to 1.30am, Esso Singapore added, including those at East Coast, Pioneer and Yishun.

“On-site posters will also be displayed to help identify the nearby Esso stations,” the company said in the post.

Earlier on Dec 27, Shell said in a Facebook post that all its stations will be closed from 11.30pm on Dec 31 to 12.20am on Jan 1.

“Shell Recharge will remain operational, so EV (electric vehicle) drivers are welcome to charge your EVs as per normal,” it said.

The GST rate will be increased from 8 per cent to 9 per cent in 2024. It is the second of a two-step increase to the tax rate, with the jump from 7 per cent to 8 per cent implemented in 2023.