S'pore taking steps to ensure adequate food supply

The ongoing outbreak of Covid-19 may have highlighted Singapore's vulnerability to global supply shocks, but the Republic has, over the years, taken steps to ensure that its supply of food is not compromised.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday reassured Singaporeans that the nation's food supply was adequate, pointing to various measures that the country has undertaken over the years.

It has, for example, collaborated with nations around the world to diversify the sources from which Singapore imports its food, maintained a national stockpile, and is continuously looking to technology and research to boost the productivity of local farms, he told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to a local fish farm owned by Apollo Aquaculture Group.

Singapore imports more than 90 per cent of its food - a vulnerability highlighted during two recent mass panic-buying sprees which were induced by news of the escalating outbreak.

"The security of our food supply is critical to Singapore, and it is important that we make adequate plans," said Mr Heng. "I'm glad that we have made these plans many years ago."

Singapore imports food from more than 170 countries. Talks are ongoing with various parties to ensure these supply chains remain open, said Mr Heng.

He added: "We are now enhancing our cooperation with many other countries around the world to look at food security, food safety and to improve the supply chain. So even when supply chains are disrupted (during) moments like this, we can still have better security of supply."

On March 25, the governments of Singapore, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Myanmar and New Zealand issued a joint ministerial statement affirming the nations' commitment to maintaining open and connected supply chains.

"We will also work closely to identify and address trade disruptions with ramifications on the flow of necessities," the statement said.

Mr Heng said that the national stockpile was also adequate if Singaporeans exercised restraint in what they bought.

On efforts to boost local production, Mr Heng pointed to Singapore's target of producing 30 per cent of the Republic's nutritional needs locally by 2030, and added that efforts are under way to see how this can be accelerated on the research and development and policy fronts. Currently, less than 10 per cent of Singapore's food is grown or raised locally, on about 1 per cent of the Republic's land.

Asked if local production could be ramped up ahead of Singapore's 2030 target in the light of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, Mr Heng said this had to be more closely studied and depended on the status of various projects.

He cited Apollo's new eight-storey vertical farm in Lim Chu Kang, which could be partially open for farming by June this year and be fully operational by the year end.

"For instance, at Apollo, by the time the building is constructed, we'll be able to do a lot more. So in areas like this where the project is already under way, we can accelerate the project, but in other areas, new areas which we'll have to explore, it may take a bit more time," said Mr Heng.

But he said local production was but one pillar of Singapore's strategies to ensure its food security.

"Besides fresh food, we also have other sources of imported food. So this will add to the security of our food supply," said Mr Heng.