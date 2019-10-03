Singapore should find equitable, sustainable ways to support climate change measures: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Singapore should spare no effort in the race against time to adapt to climate change, and find equitable and sustainable ways to support the measures, said President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday (Oct 2).

Speaking at the 50th anniversary gala dinner of National University of Singapore's School of Design and Environment, President Halimah said climate change is a problem of the future created by the actions of current and past generations.

"We therefore owe it to our children and grandchildren that we start preparing urgently and with clear focus, to protect ourselves against sea level rise," she added.

"We should spare no effort in this race against time, and find equitable and sustainable ways to support the measures,'' said Madam Halimah. "We must also continue to work with businesses, civil society and Singaporeans to take collective action to fight climate change."

One important aspect in tackling climate change, she said, is in addressing how waste is managed.

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources' recently released Zero Waste Masterplan will complement Singapore's existing measures to mitigate and adapt to climate change, such as the carbon tax, said President Halimah.

During the National Day Rally in August, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said it may cost Singapore about $100 billion over the long term to protect its coastline from rising sea levels and mitigate other effects of climate change.

On her Facebook page last week, President Halimah wrote that past reserves may need to be used to fund Singapore's measures.