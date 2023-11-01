Pulau Ubin to derive up to 95 per cent of electricity needs from solar power

But things are far different than they were 48 years ago when she moved to Ubin.

Recalling how generators were everywhere in the 1970s when every household needed them, she said: “Last time when we had generators, you can hear them all the time, but now with solar, it’s quieter.”

It took getting used to having electricity when they needed it, said temple committee member Doreen Lim, who sleeps at Pulau Ubin Fo Shan Ting Da Bo Gong Temple. She said: “I took a while to get used to the solar power… because we no longer need to use the generators these days, even when the weather has been getting hotter and I’m using more fans than I did a few years back.”

But a power generator is always on standby during major temple events such as the Hungry Ghost Festival or the 4th lunar month, said the 60-year-old, when more electricity is needed to power spotlights, for instance, during getai.

The temple had experienced five minutes of a blackout in its most recent outage, which is “acceptable”, said Madam Lim. She said the temple usually spends more than $500 a month on electricity.

Residents are now paying $0.80 per kWh - a fixed price till 2034 - with any subsequent price changes requiring approval from EMA. In comparison, electricity tariffs on the mainland will rise from 27.74 cents per kWh in the previous quarter to 28.7 cents per kWh between Oct 1 and Dec 31.

Substituting diesel with solar power can also mitigate volatile fluctuations in energy prices, which have spiked with global inflation in the last couple of years.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman said residents “are actually paying far less than they used to previously (when they had to buy diesel for generators). Now with this, they are likely to pay even less.”

Dr Maliki, who is also a Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC, which Pulau Ubin comes under, added: “I think they (residents) are managing at this point in time, but those who really need help certainly will be provided assistance wherever necessary.”

CEO of EDP Renewables Asia-Pacific Pedro Vasconcelos, said: “Microgrids that operate on a standalone basis are fundamental for us to assess their cost competitiveness and... if they can indeed deliver real value to their citizens.”

He added that there are plans to develop another microgrid on another island.

The Pulau Ubin Micro-Grid (PUMG) test-bed helps authorities understand how innovative clean energy solutions can contribute towards a stable and reliable power grid, said EMA’s director of Industry Ecosystem and Development Department Violet Chen.

She added: “The test-bed augments EMA’s efforts to integrate more clean energy solutions into the grid while scaling up Singapore’s solar deployment to achieve at least 2 gigawatt-peak by 2030.”