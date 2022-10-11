What if East Coast Park and other coastal areas in Singapore go under water?

The thought of not being able to enjoy the beach is “terrible”, adds Ms Sarah Ang, 41, whose family often stays in chalets near Changi Beach Park, where they would go swimming, cycling and build sandcastles.

She hopes what the government has planned for on protecting Singapore against the impacts of climate change and rising sea levels can effectively preserve these precious spaces.

“The coastline is one of Singapore’s beauties,” says the children’s book author and illustrator. “It’s peaceful and serene, and kids like playing in the sand.”

No ‘big wall’ around Singapore

With the second national climate change study report stating that Singapore’s sea levels are projected to rise by up to one metre by year 2100, should Singaporeans mentally prepare themselves for beaches to be underwater?

Not so, when the nation has already started preparing to combat the issue.

At the National Day Rally in 2019, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: “We should treat climate change defences... with utmost seriousness. Work steadily at it, maintain a stable budget year after year, keep your eye on the target and do it over many years and several generations. That way we can afford it, and when we need it, we will have it ready.

“These are life and death matters. Everything else must bend at the knee to safeguard the existence of our island nation.”