Power to the people: South-east Asia on cusp of green energy revolution

The region is one of the world’s economic growth engines and it is hungry for power to drive that growth, fuel its factories and lift millions out of poverty.

And yet it remains deeply dependent on polluting coal, oil and gas. But cleaner wind and solar, and increasingly battery storage, are becoming more competitive and compelling investment choices. So what is the outlook? Are we on the cusp of a green revolution?

Our guest is Mr Edward Northam, head of Core Renewables and head of Asia-Pacific for Macquarie Asset Management Green Investments. Singapore-based Mr Northam is a veteran of the clean energy space and we ask him for an investor’s point of view of the opportunities for the region.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:23 What are the opportunities for green energy investment in SE Asia?

2:57 Edward Northam on what he sees as the best opportunities in terms of countries and technologies

8:26 What are three key roadblocks to faster investment that need to be overcome?

12:25 Industry veteran Northam on his background and Macquarie’s green investments

19:55 How is Singapore helping SE Asia accelerate the green transition?

22:03 Green investment is good investment: The way of the future?

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

