New rehabilitation centre for stray dogs to boost rates of successful rehoming

SINGAPORE - A new facility to rehabilitate stray dogs to make them suitable for rehoming has been set up.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) opened the Centre for Animal Rehabilitation on Thursday (March 31) at 6 Perahu Road in Lim Chu Kang.

The AVS is a cluster within the National Parks Board.

Rehabilitation at the centre, which will have an area designed to mimic a home environment featuring dining and living rooms, will involve habituating stray dogs to practices like being leashed and the sounds of household objects like vacuum cleaners.

At the new centre, 13 dogs can be rehabilitated at any one time. Eight dogs are undergoing rehabilitation at the centre since February.

Dr Chang Siow Foong, the group director of Professional and Scientific Services at AVS, said he hopes such exposure will allow the usually skittish animals to become more accustomed to living with humans and reduce responses like excessive fear and aggression.

He said: "Many of these stray animals may not be socialised to interactions in the urban environment, sights and sounds in a home. As a result, they will carry a bit of fear, anxiety and stress when they are brought into this new environment."

Dr Chang added that most stray dogs require some form of rehabilitation before they can be rehomed.

The centre is the latest addition to the nation-wide programme to reign in Singapore's stray dog population introduced in 2018.

Under the Trap-Neuter-Release-Manage (TNRM) programme, stray dogs are trapped and neutered, before they are rehomed in a shelter or home, or released back into the wild where they are monitored after being micro-chipped.

The programme aims to sterilise more than 70 per cent of stray dogs by 2023. Since its introduction in November 2018, public feedback on stray dogs has decreased by more than 60 per cent.

But one of the problems facing successful rehoming is behavioural issues like excessive anxiety.