Green Pulse Podcast: Saving nature - Have we found the magic formula?

Part of the problem is that we’ve taken nature for granted and treated its bounty as free. And for many of us, the problem can seem far away from big cities.

Today’s episode of Green Pulse has some nature-positive news. There’s now a way to help companies make better choices to protect nature and better understand their impacts on the natural world.

A global framework, or guide, to help firms measure and report their nature-related risks and impacts has been developed and it is being released this week. Called the Taskforce for Nature-Related Financial Disclosures, or TNFD, it could soon be adopted by regulators to drive better protection of nature.

To tell us more about this is Mr Tony Goldner, executive director of the TNFD, who is based in London.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:54 Why is nature so important to society?

5:43 How urgent is the need to tackle the crisis of nature loss?

10:01 How did the TNFD framework come about and what are nature-related risks?

17:03 Nature is very complex. How can companies measure their impacts?

24:02 There have been many efforts in the past to tackle nature loss. Is the TNFD the magic formula we’re all been looking for?

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Paxton Pang

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow Green Pulse Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his articles: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!