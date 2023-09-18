Green Pulse Podcast: Saving nature - Have we found the magic formula?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
Who doesn’t enjoy a walk in a park or forest, breathing clean air, or watching wildlife? Yet, humanity has done a pretty good job in destroying nature, such as deforestation, pollution and over extraction of resources.
Part of the problem is that we’ve taken nature for granted and treated its bounty as free. And for many of us, the problem can seem far away from big cities.
Today’s episode of Green Pulse has some nature-positive news. There’s now a way to help companies make better choices to protect nature and better understand their impacts on the natural world.
A global framework, or guide, to help firms measure and report their nature-related risks and impacts has been developed and it is being released this week. Called the Taskforce for Nature-Related Financial Disclosures, or TNFD, it could soon be adopted by regulators to drive better protection of nature.
To tell us more about this is Mr Tony Goldner, executive director of the TNFD, who is based in London.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:54 Why is nature so important to society?
5:43 How urgent is the need to tackle the crisis of nature loss?
10:01 How did the TNFD framework come about and what are nature-related risks?
17:03 Nature is very complex. How can companies measure their impacts?
24:02 There have been many efforts in the past to tackle nature loss. Is the TNFD the magic formula we’re all been looking for?
Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Paxton Pang
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow Green Pulse Podcast here and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6
Read his articles: https://str.sg/JLMu
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!