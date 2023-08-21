Green Pulse Podcast: Is a plastic bag fee the right ‘green’ solution for Singapore?

On July 3, 2023, Singapore introduced a minimum 5 cents charge for disposable plastic bags provided at hundreds of supermarkets.

The aim is to nudge shoppers to think about how many bags they use and to switch to reusable bags instead. It’s all part of changing behaviour to reduce the huge amount of plastic waste and curb environmental impacts.

So what’s the reaction been to the bag charge? Is it changing behaviour?

ST climate editor David Fogarty invites science content creator Ms Kong Man Jing to the studio. She is better known as BioGirl MJ in her YouTube and Instagram channels Just Keep Thinking.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:18 What sort of plastic Ms Kong sees during her regular group visits to the seashore

7:03 How are people responding to the plastic bag charge?

9:34 The idea of a fee per bag at supermarkets faced strong resistance. Why is that?

15:10 Should Singapore move towards a higher charge and a total ban on all single-use plastics?

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Paxton Pang

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow Green Pulse Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcast!