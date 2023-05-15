Green Pulse Podcast: Cutting through the fog of climate change communications

For instance, major reports from the United Nations’ climate science panel spell out clearly the growing risks of climate change, the impacts and how to cut emissions. But it’s a challenge for ordinary people to really make sense of it all, let alone take steps along the green path.

That’s where the science communicators come in. They can cut through the jargon and spell out why action on climate change and sustainability matters -- and how it can improve livelihoods, too.

To discuss this is Ms Qiyun Woo, a Singaporean illustrator, environmentalist, sustainability consultant and more, whose work has helped many by demystifying the science and challenges of climate change. She is the creator of The Weird and Wild Instagram site.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:15 Can you explain more about your Instagram site and popular cartoons?

6:59 What’s the trick in getting the messaging around climate science and sustainability just right?

9:50 What about the risks from greenwashing?

15:03 As a sustainability consultant, you help clients on their green journey. What does this work involve?

18:02 What feedback do you receive from your followers, how does it help you?

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

