Discarded items less of an issue, but call to stop irresponsible dumping

For Madam Iris Toh, a resident in Lorong 8 Toa Payoh for 39 years, the weeks leading up to Chinese New Year are usually frustrating.

That is because she would come across cabinets and shoe racks dumped at lift landings and discarded sofas beside rubbish chutes, as residents start spring cleaning.

"Some residents here are very inconsiderate, they don't care and they just throw (things away)," the 64-year-old cashier said.

This year, however, she noticed that the situation has improved - thanks to cleaners who scan the blocks regularly to dispose of the unwanted items.

Most of the 14 residents from Toa Payoh, Tiong Bahru, Chinatown and Hougang that The Straits Times spoke to earlier this month said the discarded bulky items were often cleared within a day or two.

Common bulky items that ST saw were mattresses, shelves and broken furniture. The items were usually discarded at designated areas, although some were found at lift lobbies or beside stairwells.

A Toa Payoh resident, who wanted to be known only as Vanessa, said she usually takes her bulky items down to the lift lobby.

The 30-year-old nurse said: "We're not very sure where exactly to throw (things), we just think of taking it down. I mean, where else can we take it to?"

Mr Jasmani, 57, a cleaner in Tiong Bahru who goes by one name, said that when residents discard bulky items at the void deck or around smaller bins, it makes his job difficult.

"I carry those (things) that aren't so heavy to the bin centre, but those that are too heavy I leave to the foreman who's in charge of bulky items," he said.

Mr Amin Bhuiya, 27, a foreman in Hougang, is in charge of clearing bulky items from designated collection areas, a job he mostly does alone.

On a normal day, Mr Bhuiya usually ends work by 6pm, but recently he has been finishing as late as 9pm because of the extra work of dismantling and disposing of the bulky items.

Examples of inconsiderate dumping

Carpets in rubbish chute (1983) Where: Eunos HDB block What: Residents had to bear with a foul smell and pests when two carpets caused a blockage in the rubbish chute. Result: Workers had to cut holes in the wall of the chute and shoot jets of water from a fire hose to break up the carpets. Tabletop found in chute (1985) Where: Circuit Road HDB block What: A tabletop and two rolls of linoleum choked up a rubbish chute. Result: Four workers took an hour to drill a hole in the chute to break the table apart and clear the blockage. Discarded furniture causes fire ( 2007) Where: Dover HDB block What: Residents complained about discarded furniture left at a lift landing for a week before a fire broke out in the wee hours. The fire was so intense that a family living nearest to the lift had to escape using a firefighter's ladder through their kitchen window. Result: Five were taken to a hospital nearby for smoke inhalation. Choked chute stinks up entire block (2016) Where: Choa Chu Kang BTO What: A blockage in the rubbish chute caused by bulky items became the source of a foul smell and a pest problem that tormented residents for weeks. Result: Workers had to manually remove the items after several weeks of complaints from residents.

While many residents agreed that discarded bulky items were less of a concern this year, others lamented that irresponsible dumping still occurred.

Chinatown resident Calvin Tang, 22, said he sees furniture and other bulky items strewn around the lift lobby of his block every day as Chinese New Year draws near.

"Seeing (cleaners) struggle to clear heavy loads makes me feel bad for them. Sometimes, they need two or three trips to clear everything, and their jobs are made much tougher," the student said.

Residents of Tiong Bahru also told ST that recycling bins in their estate were often filled with non-recyclable items.

Ms Liu Mei Wa, 42, once saw a television set in the recycle bin.

The part-time food-tasting panellist said people treat the recycling bin as a "dumping ground".

Electronic waste is supposed to be taken to dedicated bins at shopping malls.

For Ms Jani Song, 28, a project manager who tries her best to recycle, such indiscriminate acts can be very discouraging.

"I feel like I'm trying to do my bit," she said. "But does my bit even contribute to helping Singapore reduce the waste problem?"

The Tanjong Pagar Town Council said that in order to manage the increase in bulky items for removal during Chinese New Year, it provides a list of scheduled dates for residents to place their items on the ground floor.

The National Environment Agency said: "Home owners doing spring cleaning are reminded to properly dispose of any refuse, including large furniture or household items, to avoid the discarded materials from becoming unintentional mosquito-breeding habitats."