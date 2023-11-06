Big tech can help people be more active “climate game changers”: Google’s chief sustainability officer

A lot of technology at the centre of our lives, from data centres to laptop computers to video streaming and our data-hungry mobile phones, requires a lot of energy. So, what is the solution? And can clever technology really help all of us cut our carbon footprints?

Who better to tell us about this than Ms Kate Brandt, the chief sustainability officer for Google. The tech giant is also developing products and services that help people around the world cut their emissions.

ST’s climate editor David Fogarty hosts Ms Brandt to discuss Google’s initiatives to cut emissions right across its operations and some of the new technologies that can help its billions of daily users shrink their carbon bubbles.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

4:14 What are people searching for regarding steps they can take to cut carbon pollution?

7:21 How is tech/AI saving people during extreme weather events, such as early warning systems?

9:53 Steps Google is taking to cut its own emissions

13:57 What are some of the climate tech tools available, or soon to be available, in Singapore?

16:17 Ms Brandt’s reflections from her discussions with political and business leaders at the New York Climate Week in September 2023

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

Follow Green Pulse Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow David Fogarty on X: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his articles: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!