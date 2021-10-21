Acres rescues bird stuck to a tree branch with cable tie and a glue-like substance in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE - A mynah stuck to a tree branch with cable tie and a glue-like substance was rescued in the nick of time by the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) on Wednesday (Oct 20) morning.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Oct 21), Acres said it received a call to its #WildlifeRescue hotline at about 8.30am on Wednesday about the stranded bird at Block 503 Choa Chu Kang Street 51.

Police officers were also at the scene, said Acres, and the mynah was rescued at 8.50am.

The bird is currently recovering.

Acres said: "Without that timely call from the concerned caller, the bird would have died from stress and trauma from losing its feathers/dehydration, or a predator could also end up getting stuck to the substance."

Acres added that the National Parks Board (NParks) will be investigating the case and it has provided all pertinent information, including closed-circuit television locations to the board.

Although mynahs are not protected under the Wildlife Act, Acres said this alleged incident and other cases of tying mynahs' feet with cable tie or plastic sheets and suspending the birds via string from a height are acts of cruelty under the Animals and Birds Act as they cause suffering and pain.

A person found guilty of cruelty to animals can be fined up to $15,000, jailed for up to 18 months for the first offence or both. For subsequent offences, the offender can be fined up to $30,000, jailed for up to three years or both.

Acres is urging members of the public who have useful information related to Wednesday's incident to e-mail the society photos, videos and text at acrescrime@gmail.com

The Straits Times has reached out to Acres and NParks for further comment.