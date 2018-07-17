2.5m python caught in HDB flat in Jalan Bukit Merah area, pees while being caught

SINGAPORE - A python was found in an HDB flat near Jalan Bukit Merah on Thursday (July 12), with handlers from the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) called in to respond to the incident.

A video circulated around on Facebook from Sunday had shown two men attempting to trap the snake in the living room of a flat. The men caught the python after a short while, but as they held up the the python, it proceeded to pee on the floor.

A woman could be heard exclaiming: "Alamak, urine my floor!"

The woman then proceeded to ask about the length of the snake, as the two men moved the snake towards a sack.

In response to queries, the AVA said it removed the snake from the house at 2 Spooner Road and handed it over to Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

" AVA advises the public not to approach, disturb, feed or try to catch any wildlife, including snakes. Keep a safe distance from the animals and avoid confronting or cornering them," said an AVA spokesman.

"Do not interact with the animals, and ensure that young children and pets are kept away from them."

Mr Kalai Vanan, deputy chief executive of the Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres), identified the snake as a reticulated python from the video. He said the snake was likely to be around 2m to 2.5m long.

"Pythons use our canals and drains to move around. As their main prey, rats, do tend to live near humans, pythons do move through residential areas in search of rats to eat," Mr Kalai said, adding that it was rare for pythons to enter people's homes.

He also said that it is normal for snakes, especially pythons, to pee in situations when they are nervous.

Members of the public can contact Acres and AVA for help should they spot any snakes.

Acres can be contacted through their hotline 9783-7782.

Meanwhile, AVA can be contacted at 1800-476-1600. An advisory on snakes is also available on the AVA website.