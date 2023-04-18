Endangered white-crowned hornbill spotted in Pulau Ubin

SINGAPORE - When news of an endangered white-crowned hornbill began circulating on Sunday in one of Mr Andy Chew’s chat groups, the 51-year-old made a beeline for Pulau Ubin, where the bird was spotted.

“I was actually hesitant to head over due to the distance... but knowing that the hornbill is a rare bird, I decided to go ahead,” said Mr Chew, who was photographing birds at Pasir Panjang when he got the alert.

It took him a journey of 90 minutes via MRT, bus, bum boat and taxi to get to the Chek Jawa Wetlands, where a group of photographers had already gathered.

“I was fortunate that when I arrived at the location, the hornbill was already very active, doing circuits which allowed me to shoot it in flight and also its landings,” said Mr Chew, who could only photograph the bird for two hours before a storm rolled in.

Dr Yong Ding Li, regional coordinator for migratory bird conservation and red listing at BirdLife International said this is the first time a white-crowned hornbill has been sighted here for almost 40 years, noting that the last recorded sighting of such a bird in the 1980s at the Botanic Gardens. That bird was believed to have been a pet.