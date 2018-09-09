PAP Community Foundation to add 15,000 more places for pre-schoolers in next 5 years: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The PAP Community Foundation (PCF) will add 15,000 more places for pre-schoolers in the next five years, by building larger pre-schools and upgrading existing ones.

The PCF - the People's Action Party's charitable arm which runs the Sparkletots pre-schools - will also enhance the learning and development of its educators and staff, and push out more initiatives to support needy students.

Announcing this on Sunday (Sept 9) at the foundation's annual Family Day, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that providing affordable and high-quality pre-school education is an important way that the Government, and the PCF, are helping young families to cope with the cost of living.

The PCF also runs Sparkle Care senior care centres to help families with elderly parents, and through Sparkletots and Sparkle Care, both young and old can have opportunities to interact with one another, he said.

"Dual-income families can be particularly confident that their children will be well taken care of when both parents are at work," added PM Lee, the PAP's secretary-general.

"And I hope, with less worry, parents will consider having a few more kids and enjoy more family time together."

The PCF is the largest pre-school operator in Singapore, with 360 Sparkletots centres, and has created close to 10,000 places for children in the last three years.

It also plans to open two more Sparkle Care centres by the middle of 2019, bringing the total number of senior care centres to five.

Mr Victor Bay, PCF's chief executive, said the foundation is expanding its capacity in early years and senior care.

"We are also creating more opportunities for the young to build stronger bonds with our seniors by organising inter-generational activities at both PCF Sparkletots and PCF Sparkle Care," said Mr Bay.

As part of Sunday's event held at Gardens by the Bay, $666,000 was also raised by the PAP's Members of Parliament, and the funds will benefit 21 charities and causes.