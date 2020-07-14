MOE schools placement exercise for returning Singaporeans open for applications on July 15

SINGAPORE - Singaporean children returning from overseas who plan to enrol in secondary schools or junior colleges here next year will be able to send in their applications from July 15, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday (July 14).

The School Placement Exercise for Returning Singaporeans (Spers) is an annual exercise held towards the end of each year and comprises a set of centralised tests for Singaporeans seeking admission to a local school after having lived or studied abroad.

The tests for those seeking admission to Secondary 1 to 3 will be held from Sept 22 to 24, while tests for Pre-University 1 will be held on Nov 12.

No tests will be conducted for students at the Secondary 4 and Pre-University 2 levels, as these are national examination years and returning students do not generally re-enter the school system at these levels, MOE said.

Applicants will receive their school placement results in December and be able to join their school at the start of the first school term next year.

There will also be a second round of applications in October for children who are unable to return in time for the tests in September.

MOE said the tests for these applicants are tentatively scheduled for mid-December, with applicants expected to receive their results by next February.

The ministry added that in view of the Covid-19 situation, the conduct of Spers will be subjected to national safe management measures in place leading up to and during the test dates.

"MOE will keep parents updated should there be any changes or cancellation of these exercises," a ministry spokesman said.

"In this regard, we would encourage (returning Singaporean) children who are seeking a place in any suitable school near their Singapore residence to make use of MOE's Assured School Placement service."

The Assured School Placement service secures admission for returning Singaporean children to a school with vacancies near their residence before they return to Singapore. Children who make use of this service do not have to sit any centralised tests.

Returning pupils at the primary level may approach MOE at any time of the year for assistance and will not have to sit any placement tests for admission.

For more information or to apply, please go to MOE's Spers links for secondary schools and for junior colleges.