His buddy shares her sight

President Halimah Yacob interacting with visually impaired Secondary 2 student Lawrence Gabriel V. Angel, 15, in a geography class during her visit to Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School yesterday. Next to Lawrence is Secondary 2 student Goh Si Ying, 14, his sighted buddy during geography class.

Madam Halimah toured the Yishun school premises and observed how the school practises inclusivity by having visually impaired students learn and play together with others.

She told reporters at the end of the visit: "We all know education is really important, it's a great social leveller as well as a great integrator.

"We have very good quality education (in Singapore) that we provide for our students, which is relevant and responsive to the needs of the students, economy and society."

She also lauded the school for its supportive and caring culture for students who are visually impaired.

"They really feel part of the school, taken care of and they can develop and grow."