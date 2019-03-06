Got a question on secondary school streaming? Get it answered on Hangout with ST

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday (March 5) that it will do away with the Normal (Technical), Normal (Academic) and Express streams by 2024, and replace them with subject-based banding.

The announcement has generated discussion, with some parents asking questions including: Will secondary schools continue to group students into form classes based on academic bands? Will the secondary school posting system change? And how does the banding system - G1, G2 and G3 - work?

If you have a burning question about the change, get it answered by The Straits Times senior education correspondent Sandra Davie.

Ms Davie will take questions on Hangout with ST on Thursday (March 7) at 8pm.

Hangout with ST is a video series that is broadcast live on ST's Facebook page.

This week, multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman will be discussing the MOE's announcement with Ms Davie and Boon Lay Secondary School principal Tan Chor Pang.

Leave your question as a comment during the live show, or e-mail your question to Ms Davie at sandra@sph.com.sg.

Selected questions will be answered on the show and the team will also take fresh questions on the spot through various social media channels.