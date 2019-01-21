EarthFest shows that it's easy being green

EarthFest Singapore, a sustainability festival to encourage visitors to adopt responsible living habits such as minimalism, plant-based diets and living a zero-waste lifestyle, was held at Marina Barrage yesterday.

A book swop and talks were among the activities organised at the event, now in its fourth edition.

Environmentalist Karen Sim, 39, said: "It's nice to go to a festival where you can get to eat creative and tasty vegan food that is good for the environment.

"It is also good to learn about the new advocacy groups and sustainable businesses which have emerged in the market so I can support them. It is about developing a green lifestyle."

The event's official Facebook page noted that the number of stalls at the festival expanded to around 130 this year from 60 in 2015.

EarthFest Singapore, which was sponsored by Singapore Press Holdings this year, aims to "inspire and support people and organisations to make more environmentally sustainable choices through advocacy, education and engagement".