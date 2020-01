SINGAPORE - A 69-year-old woman died after an accident involving a Maserati along Cantonment Road on Sunday (Jan 5) morning.

The 25-year-old driver of the car was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

The woman, who was riding a power-assisted bicycle (e-bike), was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police were alerted to the accident, which occurred in Cantonment Road towards Keppel Road, at 5.25am.

Investigations are ongoing.