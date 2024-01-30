ST HeadSTart: Does what you wear to work matter? | Things to consider before discussing salaries with your colleagues

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.

Hi there, and welcome to another edition of HeadSTart. I’m Sue-Ann!

I have often heard that a first impression can be formed in mere seconds – before you’ve even had the chance to say your name, much less dazzle with your years of experience or varied credentials.

I’ve been in the journalism industry full time for over 6 years. And yet, I still encounter situations at work where I feel like I need to do a lot more to prove my experience and ability simply because I look younger than my age or the way I dress.

Also, for my peers and colleagues in their late 20s and early 30s, it may not be a compliment to be mistaken as a fresh graduate, as I can’t help but wonder if such first impressions could affect how credible we come across, or how much extra work we have to put in to demonstrate our ability and experience.

This week, my colleague Rosalind Ang consults an expert on how one can appear more professional and be taken more seriously simply by changing the way we dress. After all, if there’s a way we can come across better in those first few seconds – where’s the harm in trying it out!

