Doctor moved by needy students to give to ST School Pocket Money Fund

As a secondary school teacher in 1961, Dr V.P. Nair noticed that his students from low-income families were unable to afford canteen food, and often watched with envy as their schoolmates ate during recess.

This memory stuck with the former science teacher at Tanjong Katong Secondary School over the decades, even after he became an interventional cardiologist at the Mount Elizabeth hospitals in Orchard and Novena.

The veteran heart doctor cited this as the reason he decided to raise funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) through the sales of his debut autobiography.

"(As a teacher), I remember feeling very sorry for the students who could not afford food."

When Covid-19 struck and many people lost their jobs, the 81-year-old - who today owns Nair Cardiac & Medical Centre - recalled the plight of needy students.

Titled Healing Hearts, Touching Minds. The Journey Of An Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Nair's autobiography was launched at the Singapore Recreation Club yesterday.

The book looks at his early life, training in cardiology and research in cardiovascular diseases such as coronary heart disease.

Besides his storied career in medicine - he has been practising at Mouth Elizabeth since 1983 - Dr Nair has also contributed to the community, such as having served as charter president of the Rotary Club of Serangoon Gardens Orchard.

He also served as president of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin Singapore for 16 years, and is currently a patron of Cairnhill Community Club.

He has two sons - a 51-year-old cardiologist and a 47-year-old engineer - and twin granddaughters aged two.

Among those at the book launch yesterday were Dr Tan See Leng, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Manpower and for Trade and Industry, and Sembawang GRC MP Vikram Nair.

RECALLING THEIR PLIGHT (As a teacher), I remember feeling very sorry for the students who could not afford food. DR V.P. NAIR, on why he decided to raise funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Guests at the book launch received a copy of his autobiography for a minimum donation of $50 to STSPMF. All proceeds from the sales of the autobiography will go to STSPMF.

"Youth are Singapore's future, and I hope this helps propel them further," said Dr Nair.