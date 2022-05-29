Digital edition of Geylang Serai Heritage Trail launched with aim to get more seniors to be tech-savvy

SINGAPORE - Seniors looking to explore interesting places in the Geylang area can get a better experience by using their mobile phones after the digital edition of the Geylang Serai Heritage Trail was launched on Sunday (May 29).

This edition aims to encourage senior citizens to go digital by including features such as QR codes and live navigation during their walk.

The trail, started in 2015, offers three walking routes covering the stretch between Lorong 22 Geylang and Eunos Crescent. The routes take participants to historical buildings, places of worship and food gems in the area, with trail information explaining their history and importance.

The stops include the former Geylang Fire Station, Khalid Mosque and Rochor Beancurd House.

Launched on Sunday, the digital edition encourages seniors to use their phones to scan QR codes on the trails to get more information about the stops, and to record the number of steps they take on the Healthy365 mobile app, through which they can chalk up points to claim rewards such as shopping vouchers.

They are also encouraged to share pictures they take on their walk with friends or on social media.

The digital edition's launch on Sunday at Geylang Serai Community Club is part of the Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA) inaugural Digital for Life Festival, which aims to get Singaporeans to embrace digitalisation to enrich their lives.

The digital edition of the trail was developed by the Geylang Serai Integration and Naturalisation Champions and the Geylang Serai Citizens' Consultative Committee, in partnership with IMDA's SG Digital Office.

South East District Mayor Mohd Fahmi Aliman joined 35 seniors on Sunday at trying out the new features. He said the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the rate of digitalisation of society, and while more senior citizens have become tech-savvy, there is room for improvement.

He said: "As Singapore and countries around the globe continue to promote digitalisation, the need to become technologically savvy will become ever important, especially among our seniors within the community.

"As we transition to a post-pandemic future, let us take active steps in embracing the digital wave. I hope this initiative will present our seniors and the community with opportunities to learn more about how to get onto digital platforms."