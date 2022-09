SINGAPORE – It is the third most popular sport and physical activity in the country after walking and jogging, and according to the Government’s Open Data Portal, the percentage of the population that took up cycling to stay active rose from 5 per cent in 2019 to 13 per cent last year.

With many cyclists out and about every day, safety is a priority, and a recent negligence suit brought by a cyclist against PUB over an incident involving a drain grating has set the community talking.