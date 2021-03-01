For Subscribers
One The Ground
Cut illegal recruitment fees by boosting transparency
Burden of such fees leaves migrant workers vulnerable to abuse and exploitation
When Indonesia announced in December that employers will now have to bear the cost of placement fees for hiring foreign domestic workers, many Singaporeans baulked.
The fee of up to $3,000, which covers expenses such as transportation, accommodation and medical examinations incurred in hiring new foreign domestic workers (FDWs), is too costly for a regular family, they said, making up close to a third of the median household income here.