Covid-19 death toll rises to 40 as 79-year-old unvaccinated S'porean dies

A 79-year-old Singaporean man died from complications due to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

He went to Sengkang General Hospital earlier that day with shortness of breath and low blood pressure, and tested positive for the coronavirus.

He had not been vaccinated and had a history of heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update yesterday.

This is Singapore's third death from the virus in four days, bringing the total number of deaths here from Covid-19 complications to 40.

On Monday, a 58-year-old woman who was also unvaccinated died from the virus.

On Sunday, a 34-year-old Ukrainian crewman who arrived in Singapore on board a vessel on July 28 died from Covid-19 complications.

MOH said yesterday that there were 10 new clusters, and a total of 122 that are still active.

Twelve more cases have been added to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, bringing its case total to 1,127. It is the largest open cluster in Singapore so far.

There were 96 new locally transmitted cases reported yesterday.

Of these, 38 were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined, while another 20 linked cases were not in quarantine when detected.

The remaining 38 were new unlinked cases, up from 30 on Wednesday.

Two of the locally transmitted cases are seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

There were also two imported cases - one was detected on arrival in Singapore, while the other tested positive for the virus during the stay-home notice period or isolation.

This brings the number of new Covid-19 cases to 98, and takes Singapore's total tally to 65,508.

MOH said that there are 577 hospitalised cases now, up from 555 on Wednesday.

Of these, 40 are serious cases requiring oxygen supplementation, while eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Seven of these patients are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-six seniors above the age of 60 are seriously ill; 31 of the 36 seniors are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH also said the number of new cases in the community fell to 723 in the past week from 881 in the week before, while the number of unlinked cases increased to 228 in the past week from 223 in the week before.

MOH added that 65 per cent of Singapore's population are fully vaccinated, while 78 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.