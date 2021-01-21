Youth mentoring programme is part of new anti-drug abuse campaign in Nee Soon Central

SINGAPORE - Nee Soon Central will soon have a youth mentoring programme advocating a drug-free lifestyle as part of a new anti-drug abuse campaign which was launched on Thursday (Jan 21) in the ward.

The campaign is a collaboration between the Nee Soon Central Youth Network, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and the National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA).

Ahead of the campaign, 25 grassroots volunteers attended a training workshop conducted by the CNB to become anti-drug abuse ambassadors.

These volunteers will run the upcoming youth mentoring programme, which will also involve former drug offenders sharing their experiences and the negative impact their drug use had on their loved ones.

Grassroots leaders and volunteers from the Citizens on Patrol scheme will also encourage young people spending time at void decks or parks to join community activities, such as sports programmes and sustainability schemes.

This is to allow these young people the opportunity to lead and organise activities, and therefore instill in them "a greater sense of ownership, responsibility and belonging", said the Nee Soon Central Constituency Office in a statement on Thursday.

There are plans to expand the campaign to the entire Nee Soon GRC, said Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim at the launch on Thursday.

"And we hope that by doing this, more people can see that it (is) a good programme, and there will be more ground-up initiatives like this done in other parts of Singapore," he said.



A “ Drug Free Zone” decal pasted at Guardian pharmacy at Northpoint City on Jan 21, 2021. PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Associate Professor Faishal, who is adviser to the grassroots organisations in the constituency, expressed hope that the campaign would also inculcate resilience among the young in the face of adversity.

NCADA chairman Hawazi Daipi said the campaign was a commendable effort to gather support from the community in the fight against drug abuse.

"It is something that NCADA is focusing on: To educate members of the public on the danger of drugs and the need to keep Singapore drug-free," he added.