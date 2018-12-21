Woodlands Checkpoint officers seize more than 5,000 chewing tobacco sachets hidden in car

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old Malaysian man was caught smuggling a total of 5,055 sachets of chewing tobacco at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Dec 20).

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it uncovered the sachets of chewing tobacco hidden in the dashboard, side panels, floorboard and car seat of the Malaysia-registered car.

The man was stopped by ICA officers at the checkpoint before the sachets were discovered.

ICA has referred the case to the Health Sciences Authority.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security," the authority said.

"The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband."