Woman admits being an agent of criminal group that earned over $26m in about 6 months

SINGAPORE - A woman has admitted in court that she was an agent of her husband’s organised criminal group, which earned more than $26.6 million in about six months through unlawful gambling activities.

Wong Choi San, 67, also admitted she had collected illegal 4-D bets from punters including her brothers and friends.

She pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges under the Remote Gambling Act, and one charge under the Organised Crime Act.

At the time of the offences, Wong was married to Seet Sian Thian, then 74. He was sentenced to 4½ years’ jail and given a fine of $141,000 in August 2022 after pleading guilty to four charges, including two under the Organised Crime Act.

Seet was one of three brothers who were leaders of the organised criminal group.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yong said Wong used to receive a monthly allowance of $1,500 from her husband for household expenses.

Some time in 2013, she told him that she wanted a higher allowance.

He suggested that she could help out by driving one Tok Poh Ling, 50, who was also a member of the organised criminal group, to Malaysia every Wednesday and Saturday.

Wong was aware that she was driving Ms Tok to Malaysia for the latter to work at the group’s operation centre in Johor Bahru.

Wong’s allowance was then increased to $2,700.

Police arrested Wong in November 2016. She is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

In March 2022, her brother-in-law Seet Seo Boon, then 57, was sentenced to nine years, eight months and two weeks’ jail, as well as given a fine of $620,000.

The case involving another brother-in-law, Seet Seow Huat, 68, who is believed to be the third leader, is still pending.

A third brother-in-law, Seet Siau Khuang, 74, who was not one of the leaders, was sentenced in April 2022 to four weeks’ jail and given a fine of $30,000 over unrelated unlawful gambling activities.

He still has pending charges, including one under the Organised Crime Act.