What it should have been

In Thursday's report, "8 years' jail, caning for man who sexually assaulted 'god-daughter' ", we stated the man's sentence as eight years' jail. This should have been eight years' preventive detention. Preventive detention is for repeat offenders who will serve the full jail term with no reduction for good behaviour.

Also, the report quoted District Judge Carol Ling as saying that the accused should be detained for a "substantive" period of time. She had used the word "substantial" instead.

We are sorry for the errors.