Van driver jailed 2 weeks for running over and killing biker

SINGAPORE - A van driver piled into a stationary motorcyclist at a junction after failing to spot him in time.

Drinks stall owner Aw Cher Ngang, 64, had been driving home with his wife when he dragged Mr Ho Kok Tiong and his bike underneath his front tyres.

The 68-year-old was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries five days later.

For causing the motorcyclist's death by negligent driving, Aw was jailed for two weeks on Friday (Sept 14) and disqualified from driving for five years.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Zu Zhao told the court that Aw approached Mr Ho on Boon Lay Way at around 5pm on July 14.

Aw noticed Mr Ho, who was preparing to make a right turn, but failed to properly control his van, continuing straight without stopping or slowing down.

He hit the bike from behind, and dragged Mr Ho and the vehicle under its front tyres, before coming to a stop in the yellow box of the T-junction.

The motorcycle's rear portion was crumpled and its front was cracked.

The impact had also caused the motorcycle to hit a car in front, crumpling its rear and smashing its rear window.

Mr Ho was taken to National University Hospital, where he died on July 19 last year.

Inspections of Aw's van showed there were no faults or defects.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Raymond Lye said that since the road was wet, the van continued its forward motion even after Aw had hit the brakes.

He also pointed out that Aw's only previous traffic offence in 46 years of driving had been parking on double yellow lines in 2000.

For causing death by a negligent act, Aw could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.