Two dead after early morning stabbing incident in Tampines

A man and a woman died after an early morning stabbing incident in Tampines yesterday.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 206 Tampines Street 21 at about 6.30am.

A 42-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the void deck of the block with slash wounds to her neck. Later, at about 9.10am, a 45-year-old man, believed to be the assailant, was found motionless at Block 205A Punggol Field, where he lived.

They were taken separately to hospitals, where they later died.

The police said they were known to each other.

An image of an official document and a photo of the dead woman were being circulated online, including on messaging platforms.

The document, headlined "look-out message", included the police report number, the man's name, picture, date of birth and his Singaporean nationality.

It also included an image taken from a security camera showing a person believed to be the man at the void deck of a block.

The circulated photo of the dead woman shows her covered in blood, with a black handbag and a phone in a pink casing nearby.

The police urged members of the public to refrain from circulating these materials.

Police investigations into the two unnatural deaths, and the unauthorised circulation of the image of the official document, are ongoing.