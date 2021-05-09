Stalker made her life a living nightmare

There were mornings when Alicia (not her real name) dreaded getting out of bed because she knew her stalker would be lurking nearby.

For about nine months, the stalker - a security officer in his early 70s at the office building she worked in - would stare at her from across several tables at lunch and make excuses to see her in her office when she was alone. He even followed her home on the bus.

Alicia, who is in her 30s, repeatedly told him to stop, but he would only smile at her and spread rumours that they were in a romantic relationship.

"In his mind we had an ongoing fantasy relationship with dates and house and family visits when, in reality, we had only exchanged polite morning greetings," she said of the experience a few years ago, when she worked at a creative agency.

"He even shouted profanities at me and my male colleague, based on his illusion that I had cheated on him."

She has since left the company.

Alicia told The Sunday Times that she suffered from nausea and insomnia then, and had nightmares.

"I was always cautious and became hyper-vigilant about my surroundings and men turning their gaze towards me... It was like this daily nightmare," she said. "I thought of all kinds of excuses for him, like maybe I reminded him of his granddaughter, or a dead wife."

Alicia is not alone. She is also not the only victim who finds herself trying to empathise with the stalker or rationalise the situation.

The police told The Sunday Times that from 2016 to last year, there was an average of about 50 cases of unlawful stalking here each year.

However, Ms Shailey Hingorani, head of research and advocacy at the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware), believes that women who are stalked are often hindered from making a police report as they tend to experience a misplaced sense of guilt.

In Alicia's case, the stalking culminated in the man chasing her and her male colleague with a knife and a broken beer bottle after he was fired.

"That was the point in the whole stalking period when I feared for my life. I really thought I was going to die," she said.

The man was detained but never arrested. Soon after he received a stern warning from the police, he stopped following her around.

But the experience has left its mark on Alicia. Whenever she sees someone who resembles the man, her body tenses up, her breathing becomes shallow, and sometimes, she gets heart palpitations.

She has sought help from counsellors with Aware and has shared her story with other victims, most of whom are women.

To protect people against harassment and unlawful stalking and to give them criminal and civil recourse, the Protection from Harassment Act was enacted in 2014.

Under the Act is a section that specifically addresses unlawful stalking, which involves engaging "in a course of conduct" that intentionally causes harassment, alarm or distress to the victim.

An example of an act associated with stalking would be loitering in any place, whether public or private, outside the victim's residence.

Unlawful stalking carries a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

Harassment broadly refers to using any threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour perceived by the victim to cause harassment, alarm or distress. An example would be posting a vulgar tirade against a victim on a website that is then shown to the victim and causes her distress.

Those found guilty can be fined up to $5,000.

Ms Hingorani said that victims can apply for court orders under the Act, but cautioned against placing emphasis on women's protection.

"This line of thinking allows perpetrators to escape accountability for their actions... It also places undue blame on victims of harassment, leading them to believe what they experienced was their fault," she said.

Psychiatrists and counsellors The Sunday Times spoke to agreed that a crucial step for victims' recovery is to remind them that they are not to blame.

Dr Adrian Wang, a clinical psychiatrist who runs his own practice at Gleneagles Medical Centre, said that victims sometimes question if they should have known a person was a stalker from the first meeting.

"The short answer is you can't," he said. "Because many stalkers, when you first meet them, don't display obsessional aggressive traits, and many of them can actually be quite charming and manipulative. So the victim should not blame himself or herself for this happening."

Dr Cherie Chan, president of the Singapore Psychological Society, said that sometimes, victims beat themselves up for not standing up to the stalkers more strongly.

"Shame comes from when they don't expect themselves to feel this kind of fear or feel so restricted by the fear," she said.

Looking at the cases of many of the victims of stalking who seek help, the experts note that in the initial stages of stalking, the victims would feel annoyance or anger, but this would tend to shift towards paranoia and fear over time.

"They have chronic stress where they are always worrying and wondering if there's anyone out there looking at them. They also describe it to be a very invasive and violating experience," said Dr Chan.

Alicia said she has learnt that stalking is a form of sexual violence. She said: "Sexual violence has always been about power and taking away someone's power against their will, without their full-bodied, able consent."

Survivors of stalking "experience the extremely disempowering sense of helplessness", she added.

Dr Wang said patients he sees who have been stalked tend to develop mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.

They also show post-traumatic stress disorder-like symptoms when they see someone who resembles their stalker, or when they open the social media platforms they were harassed on.

The experts recommend that victims speak to loved ones, see a counsellor, and alert the authorities.

Some past cases RECALCITRANT SERIAL STALKER • When: 2013 to 2020 • What: Colin Mak Yew Loong stalked and harassed multiple women over eight years, sending them hundreds of threatening e-mails and messages, and causing one victim, American singer Leandra Ramm, to develop post-traumatic stress disorder. • Sentence: Jailed three times; latest sentence was nine months' jail in November 2020 'SURVEYING' SCHOOL GIRLS • When: 2013 to 2017 • What: A former insurance agent used "educational surveys" to collect young girls' personal information, including a junior college student whom he had monitored since she was Secondary 1. He secretly snapped photos of her, along with other teenage girls he had tailed. • Sentence: Three months' jail and $8,000 fine OBSESSED WITH GRANDMA'S MARRIED NEIGHBOUR • When: November 2016 to June 2017 • What: A man harassed his grandmother's neighbour by sending her lewd messages asking for sex, and threatened to expose images he had taken of her and her identity on social media. • Sentence: 19 weeks' jail VICTIM QUIT JOB TO AVOID HARASSMENT • When: 2014 to 2016 • What: A man stalked a married woman for two years, harassing her at her office and yelling that she was "hot" as she walked near his home. It left her traumatised enough to quit her job to avoid him. • Sentence: 12 months' jail

Dr Chan said: "Sometimes the uncertainty and the helplessness can be very overwhelming. So even if we can't control the stalker's actions, we can definitely work on safely processing our unique anxieties and fears that will naturally arise when facing such a situation."