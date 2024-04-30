Port agent jailed for inflating Japanese shipping client’s S’pore port fees by more than 45 times

SINGAPORE – A port agent who duped a major Japanese shipping client into paying inflated berthing fees here has been sentenced to a year and two months’ jail.

Moses Wong Yew Fai, 54, falsified invoices from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) – inflating a bill by more than six times the first time, and a second invoice by more than 45 times before he was caught.

Appearing in court on April 30, Wong pleaded guilty to one charge of forgery, with another similar charge being taken into consideration.

Wong was the managing director of TML Offshore and Agencies in 2022, when the firm was engaged by Japanese shipping firm Mizuho Sangyo to act as a port agent for one of its vessels due to enter Singapore.

TML, which provides port agency services to ships entering the port of Singapore, was to handle and pay for any services provided to Mizuho’s vessel while in Singapore’s port under the arrangement.

TML would then collate the various invoices and issue a final invoice to the Japanese firm, which would then pay the Singaporean firm.

On Aug 4, 2022, Wong received an invoice for $6,472.75 from the MPA for port dues incurred by Mizuho’s vessel while it was berthed in Singapore.

Around Aug 20, 2022, he photoshopped the soft copy invoice, changing various prices and inflating the total port dues to $42,626.50.

In September 2022, Wong paid MPA the actual fees incurred. Mizuho then paid TML the total amount, including the inflated port dues.

The court heard that sometime in early September 2022, Mizuho again engaged TML to act as port agent for another vessel that was scheduled to enter the port of Singapore.

The vessel incurred $4,920.50 in port dues while berthed in Singapore.

Sometime in October 2022, Wong again photoshopped the soft copy invoice, which he had received on Sept 29, to inflate the port dues by more than 45 times to $223,490 – which the Japanese firm later paid TML for.

The prosecution said Wong later admitted during investigations he believed shipowners like Mizuho would not dispute port dues levied by a country’s port authority.

However, his lies started to catch up to him in January 2023, when Mizuho sent e-mails to TML for an explanation on the significant port dues.

In an e-mail reply, Wong lied that the port regulations in Singapore had changed.