Police probing man who allegedly punched cabby in Beach Road after he was told to leave taxi

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly punched a cabby in the face after he was told to get out of the taxi as it had been booked by someone else.

The police are investigating the incident, which is said to have taken place last Saturday night (April 23) in Beach Road, after a report was made.

An eyewitness account, which included a video of the man leaving the scene, has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 78,000 views on Twitter.

Dr Malcolm Keating, an assistant professor of philosophy at Yale-NUS College, wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he saw the man get into the taxi that he had booked with his friends.

"When the driver asked him to leave and I opened the back door, he reached up and hit the driver," said Dr Keating, who shared a video of the man walking down Haji Lane while the person filming the video urged passers-by to call the police.

The police said on Monday that a report had been lodged, and that investigations are ongoing.

In response to queries, ComfortDelGro group chief branding and communications officer Tammy Tan said on Monday that the company is in touch with the cabby and will be waiving rental for the three days of medical leave he has been given.

"Those who have been assaulted have been told not to retaliate when facing a threatening situation but to try and remember as much as they can, so that they can assist the police in their investigations," said Ms Tan.

She added that in such cases, taxi drivers should file a police report and forward it to the company for follow-up action.

"We help them with their medical claims, losses and also rental waiver, if needed. We also compensate them for their loss in income when they are required to attend court as witnesses," said Ms Tan.

She thanked Dr Keating and his friends for helping the cabby and bringing the matter to ComfortDelGro's attention.

Dr Keating said on Twitter that netizens had helped to identify the man and he has given the information to the police.

He added that he spoke to the taxi driver on Sunday morning. "I think he is okay but shaken up. This was inexcusable behaviour and I'd like to see this man be held accountable."